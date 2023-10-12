Franklin sophomore, East boys earn state golf berths

SPRINGBORO — Franklin sophomore Aiden Standifer’s day on the golf course began badly. He double-bogeyed the first two holes.

State, it would seem, was out of reach.

Standifer showed up at Heatherwoode Golf Club, his home course, believing he could play well enough to be one of three individuals to advance to next weekend’s two-day Division I tournament at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

“I averaged a 35 all year, so I figured if I just go play my game, I should make it,” he said.

After the inauspicious start, Standifer began to play his game. He made three birdies and no more bogeys of any kind to get back to 1-over par. Then his day almost fell apart again on No. 17, a 220-yard par-3. He pushed his 5-iron tee shot right of the green into the red penalty area.

Fortunately, the ball came to rest on a good lie, and he didn’t have to take a drop outside the penalty area and incur a penalty stroke. Instead, he landed the ball on the green, ran up the hill and watched it roll in the cup for a birdie.

“It’s insane,” Standifer said still trying to believe the shot went in. “When I hit that shot I didn’t think I was making it at all.”

He was even par for the first time. On 18, his second shot rolled through the green, but he chipped on and made his putt for par to finish with an even-par 71. He had made it to state by two shots. If he had bogeyed 17, he would have been in a four-way playoff that would have included Centerville senior Zach Hartley.

Elder junior Cayse Morgan shot 68 to win medalist honors and earn the first individual spot. Moeller senior Aiden Kennedy shot 70 to earn the second spot.

“I’ve never played there so it will be a sweet experience,” Standifer said of the Scarlet Course. “I’m just going there to have fun. Hopefully I can shoot good.”

Lakota East’s five seniors earned the third team spot with a score of 306 to edge out Bellbrook’s 308. Springboro won with a 293 and St. Xavier was second at 301. East will play in its eighth state tournament and first since 2021.

Walker Wood led East with a 74. Bobby Horseman and Logan Spagnuolo each shot 75, and Nicholas Collins and Ben Isom shot 82.