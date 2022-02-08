Former Hamilton football coach takes job at West Clermont

“Upon meeting with key people in the school district and community, it was evident that football is important,” Mahon said in a statement. “West Clermont’s vision and philosophy of community, athletics and family is in alignment with what we value most.”

Hamilton (2-7 in 2021) had back-to-back playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020. West Clermont had a 2-9 record including a 2-6 conference mark in 2021.

Nick Ayers, the West Clermont coach the past five seasons, was named the Williamsburg head coach in December.

Mahon was previously the Little Miami head coach for three years prior to returning to Hamilton. He was inducted into the Hamilton High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. Prior to Little Miami, He coached at Northwest and at Central Dauphin East High School (Harrisburg, Pa.).

The Hamilton graduate began his career at the collegiate level, coaching at both the University of Indianapolis and University of Cincinnati.

He is a graduate of Miami University, and resides in Maineville with his wife, Jinene, and their three children.