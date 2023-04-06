Former Belmont center enters transfer portal after one season at LSU

Phillips averaged 1.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 20 games as a freshman. He averaged 7.5 minutes per game. He scored a season-high 13 points in 25 minutes in a Southeastern Conference tournament victory against Georgia on March 8.

Phillips, the 50th-ranked prospect in the class of 2022, according to Rivals.com, originally committed to N.C. State. He decommitted from N.C. State and narrowed his new list of choices to LSU, Georgetown, Miami and Kansas State — as well as the Overtime Elite League. He committed to LSU on May 17, 2022.