Flacco brings the mo-Joe back to Cincinnati

His name? Joe. The other one.

Joe Flacco, the 40-year-old veteran quarterback acquired from Cleveland just 10 days before his first start, has reignited something that’s been missing for weeks: hope.

On Thursday night, Flacco led the Bengals to their first win since Week 2 – a 33-31 thriller over rival Pittsburgh Steelers – and in doing so, he brought the Mo-Joe back to Cincinnati.

From Brown to Bengal

When the Bengals made the change from Jake Browning in Week 6, they were just looking for stability — someone to keep them afloat until Burrow could return.

What they got was a spark.

Flacco went 31-of-47 passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns, with zero interceptions. He looked poised, calm, and in command, guiding the Bengals to scores on nearly every second-half drive.

The energy in Paycor Stadium was unmistakable, and the irony didn’t go unnoticed. As the Bengals celebrated, fans broke into a spontaneous chant of “Thank you, Cleveland,” a not-so-subtle nod to the Browns team that let Flacco walk earlier this season.

‘That Joe Flacco aura was real’

For the first time in weeks, fans saw stars like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins back in rhythm. The offense looked balanced, energized and confident.

“Great game. One of the season’s best so far,” one fan posted on X. “They looked like a football team finally.”

Another wrote: “That Joe Flacco aura was real last night…. #WhoDey boyz.”

Social media lit up with Bengals pride:

#Whodey4life

Finally, we have something to look forward to

🏈FLACCO IS A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH🏈WHO DEY🐅

WHO Dey 🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡

GREAT to see smiles again

Such a desperately needed win! Let’s carry this forward!

Keep that feeling! Who Dey!!!🧡🖤

Momentum is going good boys keep it rolling WHO DEY

Keep believing 🧡🖤

The sentiment was clear. This wasn’t just a win – it was a revival.

Experience, calm and a little Cincy magic

At 40, Flacco has seen just about everything in his 17 NFL seasons, but his ability to stabilize a team in turmoil is something you can’t teach. His experience, rhythm and unshakable calm have quickly earned the trust of a locker room and a fanbase.

“It’s been fun to watch him come in and just take control,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in an article on heavy.com. “The guys feed off his confidence. He’s been a huge lift.”

The Bengals host the New York Jets in Week 8 on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern.