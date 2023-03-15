X

First Four: Pittsburgh advances to round of 64 with thrilling victory over Mississippi State

Credit: AP

Sports
By
9 minutes ago

Pittsburgh outlasted fellow No. 11 seed Mississippi State 60-59 to finish the first day of the First Four on Tuesday night at UD Arena.

Jamarius Burton put the Panthers on top for good with a 15-foot jump shot with about 10 seconds to go.

The Bulldogs had three chances to reclaim the lead, but Guillermo Dias Graham swatted Tolu Smith’s shot out of bounds, Shakeel Moore missed a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner and D.J. Jefferies put-back attempt was off the mark.

ExploreGame 1 recap

That means coach Jeff Capel’s Panthers are headed to Greensboro, N.C., to play No. 6 seed Iowa State on Friday.

The nightcap Tuesday was a thriller from start to finish a the teams traded the lead 21 times and were tied nine times.

Neither team led by more than six, but they traded 7-0 runs in the final five minutes.

After Pitt opened up a 58-52 lead with three minutes to go, MSU stormed back to go ahead 59-58 on Smith’s layup with 32 seconds left.

That set the stage for Burton’s heroics.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

