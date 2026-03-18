First Four: More than 11,500 fans filled UD Arena on opening day of March Madness

Here are some observations from the first night of March Madness in Dayton:

UD Arena appeared to be filled by the midway point of game one’s second half. Few empty seats to be found and mostly in areas around the bands.

Fans were treated to an offensive display by Howard and UMBC. Both teams shot at or above 50 percent from the field for most of the game and there were few turnovers to speak of in the process.

The two schools are separated by roughly 35 miles in Maryland. Local fans were treated to an East Coast rivalry. Looking for both sides playing well, the loudest cheer of the night came when UMBC hit a three to pull within two with 43 seconds remaining.

Fans around the arena stood to watch the final plays of the game. Howard missed the second half of a one-and-one free throw that allowed UMBC a chance to send the game to overtime. Unlike what occurred Saturday in the OHSAA Division I girls state title game, UMBC’s last ditch effort hit off the rim.

Howard avenged a regular loss to UMBC from last season with its 86-83 win. Howard leads the all-time series 6-2.

Programs winning its first tournament game, like Howard did Tuesday, bring out some of the best reactions. From senior Ose Okojie who has been with Howard through all three of their NCAA appearances during his four years as a Bison: “It’s kind of surreal. You kind of watched this tournament as a kid, and you’re like, I always imagined I’d be here, but to win a game is crazy. I’m truly blessed.”

A yearly part of the First Four has been recognizing the newest enlistees to the United States military. There were 25 new recruits swore in during halftime, comprising of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. Active and former military servicemen and women were all asked to stand and received recognition.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Dick Vitale made his way in to the arena wearing a leprechaun hat to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day as Charles Barkley followed behind him. Both exchanged pleasantries and posed for pictures with several individuals on their way and received warm welcomes from the nearby fans.

The duo were introduced to the crowd during the last media timeout of the first half and many stood and cheered as the two shook hands.

Texas head coach Sean Miller, the former Xavier Musketeers coach and brother of former UD coach Archie Miller, was mostly jeered when introduced prior to the beginning of the night’s second game. NC State head coach Will Wade received cheers from the crowd that mostly seemed in favor of the Wolfpack before the opening tip.

A fan wearing orange and white checkerboard overalls and a Tennessee hat sat in the NC State band section. No “S-E-C” chants broke out.

As much entertainment as the first game provided, it made the nightcap a tougher watch with both teams struggling around the basket. Texas shot 5-for-25 from the field in the middle 20 minutes, and NC State couldn’t buy a three for most of the game.

The lower-seeded teams taking the floor Tuesday had to play well in their conference tournament to make it into the field. The higher two both lost five of their final six games. Make of that what you will.

Bevo (Texas) is the better mascot over Mr. Wuf (NC State).

Texas played better in the final minutes after both of its big men picked up four fouls and went to the bench. NC State made a late run, but great shotmaking by Tramon Mark with a second remaining capped what turned into an exciting ending for the Longhorns.

The game didn’t end until a few minutes before midnight and the arena was roughly 75 percent full still and on its feet.

Only at Dayton and the First Four.