Finnegan happy for chance to make Reds roster

Although he didn’t get a chance to pitch in the 60-game season, Finnegan trained with the Reds at the alternate site at Prasco Park in Mason.

“I wanted to prove that I’d been working my butt off and I know I belong,” Finnegan said. “I threw the ball really well.”

It’s been a long road back to getting this chance in spring training. Finnegan said he feels like himself again on the mound. He has made five Cactus League appearances this month. He has 4.26 ERA in 6 1/3 innings. He has struggled in his last two outings, allowing three earned runs on five hits with three walks in 1 1/3 innings, after starting the season with three scoreless appearances.

“I’ve just got to keep my blinders on and keep going,” Finnegan said.

NOTES: The Reds lost 12-9 to the Texas Rangers on Thursday. They remain in last place in the Cactus League with a 5-12 record.

Jeff Hoffman started and allowed five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. Jonathan India went 2-for-4 with his second home run and raised his average to .370. Tyler Naquin hit his second home run of the spring.