Fenwick eager to play at new Yeager Field

The Fenwick High School football team is beginning to settle in with the process under third-year coach Mark Mueller.

Building unity within the program is a top priority for the Falcons in 2023, and Mueller said he’s hoping that turns into plenty of wins.

“For us, we talk about football being a sport where you can’t win with just one person,” Mueller said. “Bringing it all together has been something we’ve worked on in the summer months.”

Fenwick is primed for its opener on Friday against Franklin at Lebanon Junior High.

“This is my first schedule that we were able to create since I took over,” Mueller said. “We wanted to add some backyard schools like Monroe and Franklin. We feel like we have to play them. We’ve got a tough non-league schedule, but we’re ready to go.”

While Fenwick’s turf renovation at Krusling Field is being completed, home games against Franklin (Aug. 18) and Monroe (Sept. 1) will be played at Lebanon Junior High.

Once the project is finished, the football field located at the Jerry Harkrader/John “Butch” Rossi Atheltic Complex will be called Yeager Field. The change will be made after philanthropists Chester and Stephanie Yeager donated $2 million to fund the project — the school’s largest donation ever.

Fenwick will play four straight road games before stepping foot on Yeager Field for its Homecoming game against Greater Catholic League Coed rival McNicholas on Oct. 6.

“Week in and week out, it’s going to be a dogfight,” Mueller said of playing in the GCL Coed. “Everybody is going to be much better and stronger.”

The Falcons, who finished tied second in the league with Chaminade Julienne behind Badin and 7-4 overall last season, bring back four of their offensive linemen.

“They’re our unsung heroes,” Mueller said of seniors Max Boon, Spencer Meiring, Mathew Swisher and Vaughan Hawkins. “We’re in the mix of finding our fifth one to join them on the line.”

Starting at quarterback is junior Austin Rickert, who had a productive offseason and worked more on the dynamics of his passing game, Mueller said.

“We’re going to run the football — that’s how we’ve always been,” Mueller said. “But you’ll also see a little more of the ability for us to throw.

“We’re going to be a fast defense and fly around hard for the football hard. We will want to make it hard for Franklin to run on Friday.”

Players to keep an eye on include junior Vincent Giordano (TE/DL), sophomore Derrick Singletary (TE/LB), junior Connor Schmuelling (RB/LB), sophomore Jordan Vann (RB/LB), senior Derek Morris (K/P), senior AJ Kiser (WR/DB) and senior Shaefer Janeck (WR/DB).

“We’ve got a host of role players that will be big contributors this season,” Mueller said. “We may be young at some spots, but we’ve got a super talented sophomore class that has grown up already a little bit.”

FRANKLIN

Wildcats coach Luke Hurst enters his second season at the helm. Franklin, which opens against Fenwick on Friday at Lebanon Junior High, is coming off a 3-7 season in 2022. Some players to watch include senior Brock Childers (QB), sophomore Connor Monk (RB/LB), senior Hunter Prickett (RB/LB), senior Josh Carter (WR/DB), junior Lincoln Clark (WR/DL), senior Gage Mullins (WR/LB) and sophomore Braydon Isaacs (RB/LB).

CARLISLE

Indians coach Scott Clodfelter enters his fifth season at the helm. Carlisle, which opens at Twin Valley South on Friday, is coming off a 4-7 season in 2022. Some players to watch include sophomore Luke Richards (FB/ILB), junior Blake Lawson (FB/DB), senior Silas Borders (RB/CB), junior Cooper Steckel (QB/OLB), senior Tanner Riley (WR/DB), junior Landen Meeham (OL/DL), and senior Colton Rogers (OL/DL).