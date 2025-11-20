Fan reaction mixed on whether Burrow should take the field

“It’s in your head a little bit to a certain extent,” Flacco said in an article on yardbunker.com about Burrow’s inevitable return. “But I really am not that concerned with it. I think as long as I just keep my head down and keep preparing the way I am and then kind of act oblivious to it, then that’ll be the best for me.”

Flacco arrived in Cincinnati on Oct. 7 via a trade with Cleveland, and his Bengals tenure started with promise after he helped beat the Steelers in just his second outing. Since then, though, Cincinnati has slid into a three-game losing streak, and Flacco’s brief run as the emergency starter sits at 1-4.

A report earlier Wednesday suggested Burrow wasn’t expected to take a game snap until at least the team’s Thanksgiving night faceoff with Baltimore. But after Wednesday’s surprisingly strong practice session, it’s no longer far-fetched that Flacco could be holding a clipboard again as soon as this Sunday.

Fan reaction online is mixed on whether Burrow takes the field after Wednesday’s practice:

Let’s go JB! 🙌

Better be tackling drills

Pointless bringing him back this season

The amount of brain dead fans that want Joe to go back out there behind the same horrible OL that got him hurt, coming off an injury and you’re 3-7 is a different type of stupid. You’re going to get him killed…again

I have to admit that I love seeing Joe Sheisty back on the field. I hope that he is fully healthy before getting back to game action though.

Don’t get the QB Needlessly damaged for a hopeless game. The season is SHOT... AGAIN. DON’T Make it FAR WORSE.

What’s next for Flacco?

Despite approaching 41, Flacco sees more football ahead of him. ESPN stats show that he entered Thursday with a 46.6 adjusted QBR on the season, ranking 22nd among qualifying quarterbacks. In five games as a Bengal, he’s thrown 12 touchdowns to only three interceptions – numbers that reinforce his belief that he can still compete.

According to espn.com, Flacco is in the final stretch of a one-year contract. He said his unexpected run with the Bengals this season – following a rough start with the Browns early on – has bolstered his confidence that he can be a starting quarterback in 2026.

“Hopefully it reinforces it in somebody’s mind that I can do it,” Flacco told ESPN. “I do still want to do it. I still feel like I can do it. This obviously does help with the confidence of being able to do it and all that stuff. I would like an opportunity, but you just never know.”

The Bengals host the Patriots Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.