Family of Wayne star Averette-Brown sues OHSAA over NIL policy

The lawsuit alleges Averette-Brown has missed out on more than $100,000 in potential NIL deals, according to reports from the Columbus Dispatch and other news outlets. The lawsuit is seeking the OHSAA to change its bylaws to allow student-athletes to be compensated through NIL deals.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 20, according to the Franklin County Clerk of Courts website.

Averette-Brown committed to Ohio State earlier this year. He entered spring ranked the No. 1 prospect in Ohio for the class of 2027, the No. 1 receiver and No. 3 overall in 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the OHSAA for comment.