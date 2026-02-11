Breaking: TPS Haiti: Attorneys for Haitians push back on DHS request to let protections expire as case continues

Fairmont High School adds five to its athletic hall of fame

8 May 09. Fairmont's Sarah Vonderbrink competes in the high jump at a meet on May 8, 2009. Ron Alvey/Staff

Credit: Ron Alvey

Credit: Ron Alvey

8 May 09. Fairmont's Sarah Vonderbrink competes in the high jump at a meet on May 8, 2009. Ron Alvey/Staff
Fairmont High School inducted three athletes, a coach and a longtime volunteer into its athletic hall of fame last weekend.

Here’s a quick glance at the inductees:

Jim Siewe: He helped found the Fairmont Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998 and has served as chairperson for 26 inductions, including 155 athletes and other inductees. A 1965 graduate of Chaminade High School, Siewe was a head football coach at Alter and Wayne early in his career.

Sarah Vonderbrink: A 2009 Fairmont graduate, she earned four varsity letters in track and field and soccer and one in swimming and diving. She qualified for the state track meet in three events as a senior. She was an All-Ohio selection in soccer and played at Bowling Green from 2009-13.

Mark McCormick: A 1981 Fairmont East graduate, he earned two varsity letters in football, three in track and field and three in basketball. He scored 1,064 in basketball and played at Wright State, where was a key contributor on the 1983 NCAA Division II national championship team.

Abby Galbreath: A 2010 Fairmont graduate, she earned four letters in swimming and won a state championship in the 200 individual medley as a senior. In college, she swam at South Carolina.

Tim Voegeli: He began his coaching career at Fairmont East in 1974 in boys soccer. He later coached boys and girls tennis. He retired from coaching in 2018 after 44 years.

Fairmont freshman Abby Galbreath swims the backstroke leg of the 200-yard individual medley at the state swim meet in Canton in 2007. John Boyle/Staff

Credit: Staff photo by John Boyle

icon to expand image

Credit: Staff photo by John Boyle

