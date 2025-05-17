Fairmont grad makes WNBA debut for Chicago Sky

Westbeld, the 16th overall pick in the draft and fourth pick of the second round in April, entered the game with 4 minutes, 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Hailey Van Lith, one of Chicago’s first-round picks, debuted at the same time.

Westbeld missed three field-goal attempts, including a 3-pointer, and had one assist.

Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 20 points in the first game of her second season. Angel Reese had 12 points for the Sky.

Westbeld was one of 12 former Notre Dame players on WNBA rosters as the season began, according to Notre Dame. She averaged 7.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 21 games last season as a fifth-year senior at Notre Dame.