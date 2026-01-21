Fairfield High School to honor newest hall of fame class this weekend

“This is a special group,” Fairfield athletic director Aaron Blankenship said. “These inductees have excelled on the fields of competition, on the sidelines as coaches, and in assisting the athletic department. They’ve left a lasting impression on our school and our community.”

The 2026 class includes John Dixon (Class of 2003), Bobby Duncan (1987), Diana Ivkovich, Jeff McGuffey (2004), Brock Mathis (2017), Brian Sweeney (1978) and David Wear (1976).

Dixon stands as one of the most decorated distance runners in Fairfield history. A four-year varsity letter winner in cross country and track, he was a four-time state qualifier and the 2002 GMC Runner of the Year. Dixon set Fairfield’s all-time 5K record (15:28), earned All-Ohio honors, finished fourth individually at the state meet and later competed collegiately at Oklahoma State and Cincinnati.

Duncan became Fairfield’s first four-time state wrestling qualifier and finished his career with 97 wins, the second-most in program history. A three-time GMC champion, he later wrestled at Ashland University and earned multiple collegiate honors.

Ivkovich is being honored for three decades of service as Fairfield’s athletic trainer from 1993–2023. Her impact extended well beyond the sidelines through leadership roles with the Ohio Athletic Trainers Association, Fairfield City Schools and numerous community health initiatives. Her career includes multiple statewide awards recognizing excellence, service and lifesaving efforts.

McGuffey starred in both football and baseball for the Indians, earning multiple all-conference and academic honors before continuing his baseball career at Morehead State. He was a team captain in both sports and later earned recognition for leadership, academics and community service.

Mathis, one of the most decorated baseball players in school history, earned four varsity letters and was twice named defensive MVP. He was ranked among the nation’s top catchers during his high school career and went on to earn Academic All-America honors while competing at Oklahoma State, LSU and Florida State.

Sweeney, a three-sport standout in the late 1970s, excelled in football, wrestling and track. He won multiple GMC and sectional titles, qualified for state in wrestling, and earned a full scholarship to Northern Colorado following a standout senior season.

Wear, a dominant wrestler in the mid-1970s, captured multiple county and conference championships and placed fourth at the state tournament. He later wrestled collegiately at the University of Cincinnati and was a member of several elite freestyle teams.

“These honorees are the best of the best,” Blankenship said. “Nights like this remind us how important athletics can be in shaping young people’s lives. We’re grateful for all they’ve given to Fairfield and look forward to celebrating them together.”

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is open to the public and will include recognition of each inductee’s achievements and lasting impact on Fairfield athletics.

Purchase HOF Tickets here: https://fairfield-boosters-109285.square.site/product/hall-of-fame/71?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false