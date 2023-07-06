Fairfield football standout makes college decision

FAIRFIELD — Talon Fisher is entering his fourth year as Fairfield High School’s starting quarterback with a level head.

“It’s all about my teammates,” the senior said. “It’s good to get a load off my shoulders and zone in with my guys. I feel like I can focus on my team.”

Fisher announced this week his commitment to the Naval Academy’s football program. Fisher said the decision was down to Navy and Miami University, but a couple factors led him to the Midshipmen.

“Navy’s coaches offered me in-person. I kind of liked that — face-to-face,” Fisher said. “When I took a visit there, it was amazing. I fell in love with the place. The coaches were amazing. It was something I wanted to be a part of.”

Fisher has led Fairfield’s shotgun read-option offense the last three seasons, amassing 3,031 yards and 39 touchdowns on the ground. He’s thrown for a total of 3,168 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“That was a big part of his plan — to have it out of the way,” Fairfield coach Jason Krause said. “He’s the ultimate team player. He wanted to have it decided before entering his senior year.

“His No. 1 focus was to want to play quarterback at the next level,” Krause added. “The Naval Academy suited his athleticism and fits his ability to run. I’m glad and happy for him.”

Fisher, who had offers to play linebacker from other colleges including Toledo, said Navy’s offensive scheme was attractive.

“Their offense is still run-heavy, but they’re throwing more,” Fisher said. “I felt like this was the right choice.”

Krause said Fisher’s physical improvement has been impressive throughout his prep career. But it’s Fisher’s ability to take over a game that Krause likes the most.

“What people don’t see is his maturity and leadership,” Krause said. “A lot of freshmen don’t get to play high school football period, and it’s intimidating. But for him, he has accepted all responsibility as the team’s leader. He does all the intangibles and has developed into understanding what we’re trying to do.”

Fairfield went 2-7 during Fisher’s freshman season, but the Indians bounced back the next two seasons by going 6-5 in 2021 and 7-4 in 2022.

“He’s continually gotten faster and stronger,” Krause said of Fisher. “He makes the right decisions in read situations and understands how to read defenders well. That’s just how his mind works out of the shotgun.

“I’ll sit there and ask him, ‘Why did you make that decision?’ And he’ll answer it with a 75-yard touchdown run. Sometimes I ask him just so I know what he sees out there.”

Fairfield opens the 2023 season at Wayne on Aug. 18.

“We’re concentrating on winning a state championship, of course,” Fisher said. “I like to be with the team, and for me to get the college stuff out of the way is great. Now I can concentrate on this.”