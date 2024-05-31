Fairfield falls to defending state champs in semifinals

Fairfield finished the season at 23-4, reaching the state tournament for the first time in 33 years. Fairfield fell to Akron Springfield 8-1 in the semifinals in 1991.

The Indians graduate seniors Abby Leugers, Jillian Huey, Leanna Lawson, Izzy Saylor, Karley Clark and Abby Stanfield.

The Falcons (22-1) move on to face the winner of No. 2 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (30-1) and No. 3 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (29-1), who play later today. The state final is set for 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Austintown-Fitch put its first run on the board when Abygale Toth doubled to score Kaliana Ray.

Fairfield couldn’t get anything going on offense against Watts, a junior who is committed to Georgia Tech.

The Falcons broke things open in the bottom of the fourth with a nine-run scoring spree highlighted by a Watts three-run homer.