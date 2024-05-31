Fairfield falls to defending state champs in semifinals

Sports
By Chris Vogt – Contributing Writer
17 minutes ago
X

AKRON — The Fairfield High School softball team’s historic run came to an end Friday afternoon.

Sydnie Watts threw a perfect game against the Indians, who dropped a 10-0 decision to the defending champion and fourth-ranked Austintown-Fitch Falcons in a Division I state semifinal at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.

Fairfield finished the season at 23-4, reaching the state tournament for the first time in 33 years. Fairfield fell to Akron Springfield 8-1 in the semifinals in 1991.

The Indians graduate seniors Abby Leugers, Jillian Huey, Leanna Lawson, Izzy Saylor, Karley Clark and Abby Stanfield.

The Falcons (22-1) move on to face the winner of No. 2 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (30-1) and No. 3 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (29-1), who play later today. The state final is set for 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Austintown-Fitch put its first run on the board when Abygale Toth doubled to score Kaliana Ray.

Fairfield couldn’t get anything going on offense against Watts, a junior who is committed to Georgia Tech.

The Falcons broke things open in the bottom of the fourth with a nine-run scoring spree highlighted by a Watts three-run homer.

In Other News
1
McCoy: Reds hang on to top Cubs in Wrigley
2
Braxton Miller to receive major honor from Ohio State
3
D-II state track: Carroll boys win relay championship at Welcome...
4
‘They’re ready to go’ — Indians make first state appearance since 1991
5
‘Everything was just working’ — Driessen leads Badin to regional...

About the Author

Chris Vogt
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top