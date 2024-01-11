Emeka Egbuka latest Ohio State junior to announce he will be back

Emeka Egbuka announced Thursday morning he will be back in an Ohio State uniform next season.
The Buckeyes’ No. 2 receiver the last two seasons, Egbuka is the seventh starter from the class of 2021 to share such a decision, a major shot in the arm for a program looking to regain its status as the top team in the Big Ten after three years of Michigan dominance.
Cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson all announced their returns Wednesday, joining defensive linemen Jack Sawyer, Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton.
