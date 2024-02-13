8 Ohio State players invited to 2024 NFL Combine

Explore Ohio State putting together very veteran team for 2024

Despite a large number of draft-eligible starters opting to stay in school, Ohio State will have its average representation at the combine.

Headlining the group is receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is considered a likely top five pick.

Also headed to Indianapolis at the end of the month from Ohio State are tight end Cade Stover, running back Miyan Williams, offensive guard Matt Jones, safety Josh Proctor, defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. and linebackers Tommy Eichenerg and Steele Chambers.

The combine is set to run from Feb. 26-March 4.