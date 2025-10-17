Eastern Michigan at Miami: 6 Things to Know

The RedHawks (3-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) welcome Eastern Michigan (2-5, 1-2 MAC) on Saturday for a noon kickoff.

Here are six things to know heading into Miami’s contest against EMU:

1. Winning games with defense, control

For two straight weeks, Miami has put games away with suffocating defense and careful late-game drives that keep its defense off the field.

RedHawks coach Chuck Martin pointed to a critical mindset shift.

Belief manifested last week at Akron, where Adam Trick’s early redzone interception flipped momentum and Miami never lost control.

The RedHawks have allowed just 7 points since falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter at Northern Illinois, and Martin credits the defensive front for forcing opponents into “one-dimensional football,” especially in the run game.

Eastern Michigan presents a step up in offensive balance, and Martin acknowledged bluntly.

“This is a much different challenge than Lindenwood, Akron or Northern,” Martin said.

2. Trick becoming identity player on defense

Martin couldn’t help but repeat it.

“Trick gets the pick, it’s like what can’t Adam Trick do?” he smirked.

The Wayne High School product now sets the tone not just with production but with his approach — described by Martin as a quiet, relentless worker who handles everything from third-down rushes to punt protection calls.

Trick was recruited as a linebacker and tight end, but was shifted to defensive end to fill a need and has flourished into a cornerstone. Martin even admitted he still thinks about lining him up at tight end someday because, in his words, “he could be great at that too.”

With Eastern Michigan bringing a more capable offense, Trick’s presence on the edge — both in forcing bad downs and anchoring special teams — will be magnified.

3. Can run game survive without Tracy?

There’s no sugarcoating it — losing starting running back Kenny Tracy to a season-ending injury is going to sting.

Martin called it “horrendous for the kid” and “a huge, huge blow for Miami football.”

But while Tracy’s absence hurts, Miami has quietly used the past two weeks to develop depth.

Jordan Brunson and D’shawntae Jones have taken on expanded roles, and Martin made a point to emphasize their maturity in third-down execution.

4. Explosive, second-half plays propelling Miami

Martin was blunt about the offense’s first-half showing at Akron.

“They executed their defense better than we executed our offense,” Martin said.

Quarterback Daquan Finn, receivers Kam Perry and Keith Reynolds, and Brunson took over offensively in the second half — highlighted by a 60-yard touchdown catch by Perry.

Eastern Michigan, historically a strong tackling team in space, will force Miami to hit pass plays with precision early, not just after halftime adjustments.

5. EMU brings balance, a bigger measuring stick

In back-to-back weeks, Miami faced teams that either couldn’t run (Akron) or lost identity once trailing (Northern Illinois). That won’t be the case Saturday.

Martin noted Eastern Michigan can both “run the ball, throw the ball and be explosive,” making this arguably the most complete offense Miami has seen since nonconference play.

The defense has tightened its scoring numbers, but Martin acknowledged “we’re not a finished product” in pass coverage — specifically in man and zone discipline.

That puts added emphasis on forcing Eastern into long downs — and once again on whether the offense can build a lead quickly enough to unleash the pass rush.

Offensively, Eastern Michigan averages 23.7 points and 365.9 yards per game, which is fourth-best in the conference. Defensively, the Eagles rank 11th in scoring defense (32.0) and 12th in total defense (452.9).

Saturday will be the 27th meeting between the two programs with the RedHawks holding an 20-6 advantage. Miami is 10-3 all-time at home versus the Eagles inside Yager Stadium.

6. The bottom line

This is a checkpoint game for a Miami team growing into a defense-first identity anchored by emerging depth pieces, physical perimeter play and veteran poise late in games.

If Miami controls the run and finishes drives, Yager Stadium could see another methodical RedHawks performance. But Eastern Michigan has the balance to stress Miami’s improving but still developing pass defense — making this matchup a potential MAC tone-setter.