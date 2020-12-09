Dragons receive invitation to remain in Reds minor-league system

The Reds will no longer have short-season teams in Billings, Mont., and Greenville, S.C. The Billings Mustangs will continue to play in the Pioneer League, which will now be part of an independent professional MLB Partner League.

Greenville will have a team in the Appalachian League, which will have a new format. It will feature the nation’s top rising college freshmen and sophomores. It will be a wood-bat league.

“We thank and appreciate the ownership groups and staffs at Greeneville and Billings for their hard work and dedication toward the development of our players and contributions to our history,” Krall said. “Billings owner Dave Heller and general manager Gary Roller have been wonderful partners for a long time. Over the last five decades, almost every homegrown Reds player was a Mustang first. We will always consider Montana part of Reds Country.”