Dodgers set pitching rotation for wild card series vs. Reds

The Reds have not announced their Games 2 and 3 starters, but did announce that Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.76) will get the ball in Game 1. Greene allowed three earned runs on six hits in five innings in a 7-0 loss to the Dodgers on Aug. 25 at Dodger Stadium.

Snell is 5-4 with a 2.35 ERA in 11 starts. After making two starts early in the season, he was placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation and didn’t return to the Dodgers until August.

Snell allowed one earned run in his last three starts of the season. He’s 2-0 with a 1.80 in two career starts against the Reds. In one of those starts, while pitching for the San Francisco Giants in 2024, he threw a no-hitter against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) started 30 games for the Dodgers in the regular season. He allowed one run on four hits in seven innings in a 5-2 victory against the Reds at Dodger Stadium on July 28 at Great American Ball Park.

Ohtani (1-2, 2.87) started 14 games. He allowed two earned runs on five hits in three innings in a 5-2 loss to the Reds on July 30 in Cincinnati. On Aug. 27 in Los Angeles, he allowed one run on two hits in five innings in a 5-1 victory against the Reds.