Division III track and field: List of area state qualifiers

The D-III meet will hold most of its preliminaries on Thursday night and its finals on Friday night.

Among the top area contenders in D-III is West Liberty-Salem junior sprinter Delaney Jones, who has the top qualifying time in the 100-meter dash and the second-best time in the 200. She also is seeded second in the long jump.

Here’s a complete list of D-III qualifiers and their qualifying times from the Cox First Media coverage area:

BOYS

100: Kailen Butler, 11.13 seconds, Mechanicsburg; Justin Knouff, 11.22, Marion Local; Jack Bahan, 11.28, West Liberty-Salem; and Conner Gibson, 11.34, Versailles.

1,600: Will Negley, 4 minutes, 19.58 seconds, Mechanicsburg; Beckett Negley, 4:20.95, Mechanicsburg; and Trevor Heitkamp, 4:22.58, Fort Recovery.

200: Knouff, 22.54, Marion Local; and Victor Hoelscher, 22.56, Marion Local.

300: Andrew Pohlman, 40.10, Marion Local; and Day’Lynn Garrett, 40.19, Covington.

3,200: Asher Long, 9:28.27, Covington; Isaac Wallis, 9:37.81, Cedarville; Asher Knox, 9:38.19, West Liberty-Salem; Heitkamp, 9:38.79, Fort Recovery; and Bennett Lehman, 9:40.48, Ansonia.

400: Wesley Schoen, 50.06, Marion Local.

4x100: Brayden Pavelka, Knouff, Kyle Otte and Carter Jones, 43.63, Marion Local; and Tyler Barga, Kaleb Petitjean, Aaron Bowlin and Conner Gibson, 43.84, Versailles.

4x200: Schoen, Victor Hoelscher, Justin Knouff and Aiden Grieshop, 1:29.59, Marion Local; Brayden Bromagem, Cade Shellhaas, Landon Perry and Luke Ressler, 1:30.58, Ansonia; Lincoln Henderson, Troy Bradley, Brevin Louden and Bahan, 1:31.17, West Liberty-Salem; and Dustin Vasko, Gerran Nottage, Aaron Shappie and Jayson Muter, 1:31.31, Anna.

4x400: Aiden Grieshop, Hoelscher, Pohlman and Schoen, 3:23.01, Marion Local; and Eli Dirksen, Tyler Barga, Tony Moorman and Conner Gibson, 3:28.25, Versailles.

4x800: Ryan Halpin, Will Knapke, Nick Prenger and Jack Grieshop, 8:05.81, Minster; Beckett Negley, Joshua Porter, Matthew Westfall and Will Negley, 8:06.11, Mechanicsburg; and Ben Rodriguez, Levi Thompson, Wyatt Jackson and Tommy Michael, 8:08.54, Legacy Christian.

800: Jack Grieshop, 1:55.47, Minster; Ryan Halpin, 1:55.50, Minster; and Blake Bixler, 1:57.53, Anna.

Discus: Charlie Schmiesing, 190 feet, 3 inches, Minster; Jack Knapke, 171-0, Marion Local; Leland Bolin, 164-6, Versailles; Mark Bair, 156-8, West Liberty-Salem; and Colton Pleiman, 145-11, Botkins.

High jump: Thomas Cook, 6-7, Miami Valley School; and Preston King, 6-5, Covington.

Long jump: John Keller, J20-11, Minster.

Pole vault: Cade Shellhaas, 15-4, Ansonia; Toby Kremer, 14-0, Marion Local; and Lukas Ross, 14-0, Dayton Christian.

Shot put: Will Frimel, Will, 52-5.5, Minster; Schmiesing, 51-0, Minster; and Truman Knaus, 49-6, Arcanum.

GIRLS

100: Delaney Jones, 11.93, West Liberty-Salem; Izzy Zahn, 12.21, Coldwater; and Anna Roessner, 12.24, Fort Recovery.

100 hurdles: Grace Moeller, 14.75, Marion Local; Ariel Heitkamp, 15.12, Fort Loramie; Cayla Eaton, 15.39, Triad; and Molly Brame, 15.62, Minster.

1,600: Isabella Ferriman, 5:06.72, Dayton Christian; Chaney Cedarleaf, 5:07.84, Minster; Caroline Hamilton, 5:08.65, Legacy Christian; and Natalie Brunswick, 5:10.75, Fort Recovery

200: Zahn, 24.42, Coldwater; Jones, 24.63, West Liberty-Salem; and Roessner, 25.12, Fort Recovery.

300 hurdles: Heitkamp, 44.84, Fort Loramie; Moeller, 45.95, Marion Local; and Kiana Matsuda, 46.82, Fort Recovery.

3,200: Brittany Arnold, 11:19.04, Botkins; Ellie Mark, 11:25.71, Cedarville; and Ferriman, 11:29.22, Dayton Christian.

400: Ava Reed, Ava, 1:00.14, Anna; Bohman, 1:00.20, Minster; Carlie Besecker, 58.49, Covington; and Audrey Alig, 8.62, Coldwater.

4x100: Tori Douthwaite, Delaney Jones, Gwen McCullough and Chloe Griffith, 48.67, West Liberty-Salem; Anna Roessner, Paige Guggenbiller, Kiana Matsuda and Mara Pearson, 49.19, Fort Recovery; Sunni Voisard, Audrey Wrasman, Taylor Schmitmeyer and Izzy Meyer, 49.81, Fort Loramie; Chloe Speck, Ellie Fullenkamp. Rileigh Baumer and Sam Lauber, 50.10, St. Henry; Brookelyn Sudhoff, Shelby Linn, Becca Wenning and Kiersten Keller, 50.49, Coldwater.

4x200: Heitkamp, Schmitmeyer, Meyer and Voisard, 1:43.21, Fort Loramie; Morgan Baumer, Karlee Buschur, Lauber and Rileigh Baumer, 1:44.66, St. Henry; and Abbey George, Victoria Heitkamp, Ava Reed and Brooke Metzler, 1:44.72, Anna.

4x400: Alig, Wenning, Kiersten Keller and Zahn, 3:58.96, Coldwater; Harley Eilerman, Victoria Mescher, Mylee Shatto and Heitkamp, 4:04.18, Fort Loramie; and Keri Heckman, Bohman, Margaret Hemmelgarn and Cedarleaf, 4:04.33, Minster.

4x800: Margaret Hemmelgarn, Maria Niekamp, Annie Hemmelgarn and Chaney Cedarleaf, 9:28.31, Minster; Mylee Shatto, Harley Eilerman, Camille Borchers and Lauren Moore, 9:35.16, Fort Loramie; Malia Miller, Addison McAuley, Ashley Yoder and Mallory Bostick, 9:44.21, West Liberty-Salem; Addison Blindauer, Grace Gutman, Alaina Mann and Brittany Arnold, 9:48.64, Botkins; and Elyza Long, Ramse Vanderhorst, Carlie Besecker and Johanna Welborn, 9:53.72, Covington.

800: Isabelle Rodgers, 2:17.94, Mechanicsburg; Rileigh Baumer, 2:19.77, St. Henry; Mylee Shatto, 2:20.10, Fort Loramie; Cedarleaf, 2:20.51, Minster; and Camille Borchers, 2:20.58, Fort Loramie.

Discus: Sierra Brinson, Sierra, 147-4, Dixie; Faith Wooten, 130-3., Arcanum; Emilee Earl, 126-8, Houston; and Jana Metz, 120-4, Botkins.

High jump: Elisabeth Waltz, 5-3, Troy Christian; Janelle Siegel, 5-3, Fort Loramie; Adriana Kremer, 5-2 Minster; and Victoria Mescher, 5-1, Fort Loramie.

Long jump: Jones, 18-2.25, West Liberty-Salem; Zahn, 17-11; Coldwater; Morgan Baumer, 17-5, St. Henry; Mara Pearson, Mara, 17-4.50, Fort Recovery; Adalynn Hines, 17-3, Tri-Village; and Hazel Francis, 16-11.75, Russia.

Pole vault: Colleen Steinmetz, 12-0, Ansonia; Ava Schmitmeyer, 11-8, Coldwater; Earl, 11-0, Houston; London Reichert, 10-6, Ansonia; and Sophia Bajwa, 10-6, Botkins.

Shot put: Brinson, 42-5, Dixie; Earl, 38-2.75, Houston; Julian Gaier, 37-09.75, Fort Loramie; and Wooten, 37-08.00, Arcanum.