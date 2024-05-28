Division II track and field: List of area state qualifiers

Dai’Vontay Young added to Dunbar High School’s rich track and field history — 10 team state team titles and seven runner-up finishes — by winning a Division II state championship in the 110-meter hurdles last year at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Now a senior, Young will get a chance to defend his title close to home. The D-II state meet starts Friday at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.