Division I softball: Centerville beats Fairmont to win regional title

Centerville beat Fairmont 4-2 in a Division I regional championship Saturday at Indian Hill High School.
Centerville earned its first state semifinal berth in softball. The Elks (17-13) have won seven straight games. They advanced to the regional final with a 6-5 victory against Mason on Wednesday.
Centerville avenged two regular-season losses to Fairmont: 10-9 in eight innings on April 3; and 9-5 on April 21.
Centerville will play No. 9 Massillon Jackson (21-7-1) in the state semifinals at 3 p.m. on June 7 at Firestone Stadium in Akron. Jackson beat No. 2 Perrysburg (27-1) 7-4 on Friday.
The other semifinal will pit Lancaster or Gahanna Lincoln against Lebanon or Grove City.
Selfie time. Going to State Championships next week !!!!! pic.twitter.com/d2fsfaIiKu— Centerville Athletics (@chselksad) May 31, 2025
