Division I softball: Centerville beats Fairmont to win regional title

Centerville avenged two regular-season losses to Fairmont: 10-9 in eight innings on April 3; and 9-5 on April 21.

Centerville will play No. 9 Massillon Jackson (21-7-1) in the state semifinals at 3 p.m. on June 7 at Firestone Stadium in Akron. Jackson beat No. 2 Perrysburg (27-1) 7-4 on Friday.

The other semifinal will pit Lancaster or Gahanna Lincoln against Lebanon or Grove City.