DDN Athlete of the Week: Greenville senior golfer Vera Cox

“I’m really excited about it,” Cox said. “It’s a really big honor. ... I’m just really blessed. It’s such a cool thing.”

Cox shot a career-best 72 at the Lady Bucc Invitational on Aug. 4 at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. She was the medalist at the Versailles Lady Tiger Invitational on Aug. 8 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles.

“Vera has worked very hard on her game over the last two years,” said Greenville coach Tracy Haines. “She started playing in the Southern Ohio Junior PGA tournaments this summer and it has really helped improve her game. She is a great asset to the team.”

The key to shooting a low score, she said, was her mental game.

“Golf is so mental and I’ve really been able to harness the mental part of it,” Cox said.

On the course, Cox’s short game has also been key.

“I’ve been putting really well recently,” she said. “I’ve put in a lot of work on that and that’s what’s been working best for me.”

As of Thursday’s matches, Greenville was 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Miami Valley League. She ranks second in the MVL with an average of 41 for nine holes.

“It’s been really fun so far,” she said. “The team is great.”

A year ago, Cox advanced to the Division I district tournament at PipeStone in Miamisburg, finishing 33rd overall with an 87.

This year, the goal is to make a run at the state tournament, she said.

“I would love to go to state for my senior year,” Cox said. “Hopefully I can get past (districts).”

Cox placed third at the Miamisburg Invitational on Aug. 4 at PipeStone, where the district tournament will be held again this year.

“I think after playing it this year once, I know that course and it’s one of my favorite courses that we play,” she said.

She also hopes to break the school record score of 69.

“I’ve been able to shoot pretty well recently, so hopefully I can carry it out,” Cox said.

While Cox has big goals, she’s not focusing on the future. The goal is to play her best each time out, she said.

“I’m really focusing on staying present and in the moment and doing the best I can,” Cox said.