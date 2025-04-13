Dayton native transferring from Arizona State to Missouri

Shawn Phillips Jr. has one season of eligibility remaining
Arizona State's Shawn Phillips Jr. reaches for the ball as Kansas State's Ugonna Onyenso (34) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Arizona State's Shawn Phillips Jr. reaches for the ball as Kansas State's Ugonna Onyenso (34) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Sports
By
16 minutes ago
X

Shawn Phillips Jr., the former Belmont High School student who completed his high school career in Arizona, will play his final season of college basketball in the Southeast Conference, where he started his career.

Phillips will transfer from Arizona State, where he spent the last two seasons, to Missouri, he announced Sunday. He picked Missouri from a list of five schools that included Cincinnati, Kansas, Memphis and Villanova.

Phillips, a 7-foot forward, averaged 5.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 31 games last season as a junior at Arizona State. He averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds as a sophomore.

Phillips played his freshman season at LSU, averaged 1.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 20 games. He first entered the transfer portal in April 2023.

Phillips was one of eight Arizona State players in the portal. He’s one of four transfers joining the Missouri roster. Missouri finished 22-12 last season and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Phillips attended Belmont until transferring to Ypsi Prep Academy in Michigan in 2020. He then attended Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz., for his senior year.

In Other News
1
FIFA president: Cincinnati is ‘a soccer city’
2
Serwinowski, Dragons combine for three-hit shutout in 6-0 win
3
Reds: Terry Francona showing his approach with the lineup
4
McCoy: Elly delivers epic grand slam on De La Cruz Bobblehead Night
5
Bellefontaine’s St. Clair caps Ohio State spring game with TD pass

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.