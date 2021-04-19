David Bell: Reds in a ‘great spot’ after 9-6 start

2. Votto is starting to hit: He was hitting .184 through the first four series and raised his average to .268 by going 7-for-11 in three games against the Cleveland Indians.

“He’s been hitting the ball hard,” manager David Bell said Sunday. “Now he’s just seeing the ball better, getting deep into counts, walking a little bit and continuing to hit the ball hard. He’s mixed a few homers in there, too, in the last week. He’s in a great spot, and so is our team.”

3. Sonny Gray is back: Gray returned from the injured list Saturday and allowed two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Gray’s return means José De León will now pitch out of the bullpen. De León threw a scoreless inning of relief Saturday in a 3-2 victory against the Indians. In two starts, he had a 7.71 ERA.

Gray is scheduled to pitch again Friday in the opener of a three-game series on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Of his first start, Gray said, “I felt OK. I was very ready for the game. I felt there was a lot of room for improvement. My pitches were fine. Even the homer, I felt I executed the pitch, but I need to be better and I will be better.”

TUESDAY’S GAME

Diamondbacks at Reds, 6:40 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410