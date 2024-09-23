David Bell fired — Social media reacts to Reds’ decision

David Bell finished his tenure with the Cincinnati Reds in the same place many of his predecessors found themselves — under .500.

Bell, who was 76-81 in his final season, is the seventh of the last nine Reds managers to finish with a losing record (409-456). Jim Riggleman (64-80), Bryan Price (279-387), Jerry Narron (157-179), Dave Miley (125-164), Ray Knight (125-137) and Bob Boone (190-238) all were under .500.