University of Dayton basketball team will play at UC for first time in 15 years: Date set for game

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton coach Anthony Grant and Cincinnati coach Wes Miller pose for a photo at a press conference where the Hoops Classic game between UD and Cincinnati was announced on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. The Flyers and Bearcats will play at the arena on Dec. 16. David Jablonski/Staff
Updated 17 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers will play the Cincinnati Bearcats on Nov. 11 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, the schools announced Monday, and they will play at UD Arena on a date to be announced in the 2026-27 season.

News of the home-and-home series was previously reported last week by Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports, but the date was still to be decided at that point.

The game against the Bearcats likely will be the third game of the 2025-26 season for Dayton. It will open the season Nov. 3 against Canisius University, according to a report by Rothstein, and it will play University of Maryland, Baltimore County on Nov. 8, at UD Arena, according to a report by college basketball analyst Rocco Miller.

Dayton lost 66-59 to Cincinnati last December. A year earlier, Dayton beat Cincinnati 82-68 in the first meeting between the programs in 13 years. Both of those games took place on a neural court at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

Dayton hasn’t played on the UC campus since 2010 when the Flyers beat the Bearcats 81-66 in the second round of the NIT.

The Bearcats haven’t played Dayton at UD Arena since a 65-55 victory on Dec. 4, 2004.

