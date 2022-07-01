Cubs notch 23 hits in rout of Reds

Joey Votto continued his dominance of Hendricks by hitting a solo home run in the sixth and is batting .415 (17 for 41) with six homers lifetime against Hendricks.

Morel hit an RBI single that knocked out Ashcraft in the third, and he hit a double in the seventh and that set up Narciso Crook’s first major league hit, a double down the left-field line.

Morel is 7 for 9 with a double, two homers and four RBIs since being dropped to the ninth spot Wednesday.

Nico Hoerner extended his hitting streak to a career-high eight games with a single in the fourth and finished with three hits.

Ashcraft (4-2) allowed a career-high seven runs in 2 1/3 innings and has allowed six runs or more in two of his last three starts.

Tommy Pham hit a three-run home run in the ninth off Cubs left-hander Brandon Hughes.

Cubs second baseman David Bote left after four innings due to left shoulder soreness. Bote collided with Hoerner on a groundball single by Votto that scored Pham, but Bote finished the inning. Bote underwent surgery on the same shoulder last season.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Reds: OF Tyler Naquin (left quad strain) started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville. C Tyler Stephenson (right thumb) is scheduled to take live batting practice Friday and start a rehab assignment at Louisville on Sunday. RHP Alexis Diaz (right biceps soreness) will throw live batting practice Saturday and could be activated Monday.

UP NEXT:

Reds LHP Mike Minor (1-4, 7.71) will open a three-game series Friday night again the Braves. Minor allowed six runs in five innings of a 9-2 loss Saturday against the Giants.