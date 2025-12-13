Cosgrove: ‘The sky is the absolute limit’ for Badin boys basketball

Through the first five games, the 3-2 record only tells part of the story.

What Cosgrove sees is a team still discovering its identity, fresh off a gritty rally that nearly authored a signature moment.

Badin erased an 11-point third-quarter deficit against Greater Catholic League Co-ed power Alter on Friday night in front of a boisterous home crowd, forcing overtime before falling 61-58 — a performance that reflected both the Rams’ promise and their growing pains.

“To be candid, it felt as I expected,” Cosgrove said of the team’s 3-0 start to the season. “In that stretch, we saw the ceiling of what this team can be when they play together and facilitate for each other.

“The sky is the absolute limit.”

Defense has been the early calling card. When Badin locks in, Cosgrove said few teams defend with the same intensity.

“When we wanted to guard Alter, the faucet was turned off,” he said. “We can guard people like nobody else can guard people.”

That defensive edge fueled the comeback against the Knights, just days after a frustrating collapse against McNicholas — another lesson in a demanding early schedule with no easy nights.

“We held McNick to 29 points for most of that game and got steamrolled late,” Cosgrove said. “Tonight was different. Tonight, we responded.”

Still, the Rams’ biggest hurdle has been self-inflicted. Turnovers — 33 over the past two games — have stalled momentum and tested confidence.

“You can’t give good basketball teams and great basketball coaches extra possessions,” Cosgrove said. “It’s lazy lob passes, fumbling the ball in traffic — things we can control. We work on being tough with the basketball every single day.”

The challenge is magnified by the makeup of the roster. Badin has 12 seniors, experience that should translate into composure. Instead, Cosgrove sees a group still learning how to lead.

“We have leaders — they just don’t know who they are yet,” the coach said. “They haven’t shown up consistently, and that’s why we’re going through these stretches.”

The team voted captains Paul Sabourin, Eli Stroud, Cody Knapp and Chandler Taylor, with Stroud as the go-to scorer.

But balance has been both a strength and a puzzle.

“We’ve got five or six guys who can give you 12 points on any night,” Cosgrove said. “Chandler’s a dynamic athlete. Cody can score when he’s on. James Brink gets to great spots. Ben Sakach was arguably the best player in our program two years ago. There’s no shortage of talent.”

Injuries and absences have complicated matters, though. Senior Declan Brown tore his ACL before the season, while Rocco Milazzo and Bryson Bowling have been limited — leaving the Rams short on ball-handling depth at times.

“That might be why we’re turning it over like we are,” Cosgrove said.

Still, effort has never been in question.

“These kids play,” Cosgrove said. “We say it all the time — toughest guys play the hardest, care the most. That’s not an effort issue. It’s taking care of the basketball.”

Cosgrove doesn’t dodge accountability. He points to practice habits and even his own in-game decisions as areas to improve.

“That’s on me,” said Cosgrove, who was an assistant coach before has was hired during the offseason. “If we go 50 percent in practice, it shows up in games. I’ve got to manage personalities better. These guys are used to me being the good guy. Now I’ve got to challenge them to look in the mirror.

“We could be sitting here 22 games in, 11-11, and contending for state. We have the personnel to do it.”

For Cosgrove, the job is personal. After years of preparation and patience, he wouldn’t trade the grind for anything.

If the Rams can match their defensive grit with ball security and leadership, Cosgrove said the ceiling he glimpsed early is still very much within reach.

“I couldn’t imagine not being with these guys,” Cosgrove said. “They know how much I care — and they’re going to know it even more as we go.”