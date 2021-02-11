Columbus Blue Jackets seeking to host more fans at home this season

ODH released an order in August defining how many fans are allowed at sporting events (depending on type and size of venue) with a provision allowing teams to apply for a variance.

In December, the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers were granted a variance to allow 10 percent of capacity of their arena that is roughly the same size as NWA.

The University of Dayton notified season-ticket holders last month it had seen “numerous variance requests” denied and would continue to allow a group of 300 or smaller into UD Arena for Flyers games.

The ODH order released in late August limits venues to 15 percent of capacity or a maximum of 300 indoors.