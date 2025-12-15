College hockey: Miami ties No. 19 Colorado College twice this weekend

Doug Grimes scored twice Saturday night as Miami battled Colorado College to a 3-3 tie at Steve “Coach” Cady Arena, closing a weekend set that produced a pair of ties.

Colorado College claimed the extra shootout point Saturday after a scoreless overtime, but the larger takeaway from Miami was the consistency, pace and physical buy-in across both nights.

“I liked our game better tonight than I did last night,” Miami coach Anthony Noreen said. “Our jump, our legs, our energy — it was on right from the very beginning. I thought we set the tone tonight.”

Miami (10-6-2, 2-6-2 NCHC), receiving votes nationally, struck first yet again at home. Just 1:58 into Saturday’s contest, Grimes weaved through traffic and snapped a shot past Kaidan Mbereko to give the RedHawks an early lead — the seventh time in eight home games Miami has scored first this season.

Colorado College answered quickly and eventually grabbed a 2-1 lead, but Miami never blinked.

The RedHawks controlled long stretches of play in the second period, winning puck battles, extending offensive-zone time and generating the kind of net-front traffic Noreen has demanded since August.

“We had a ton of puck possession, a ton of offensive-zone time in the second,” Noreen said. “That’s been a huge point of emphasis for us. We stand in front of the goalie — that’s just what we do every day.”

Grimes embodied it. After being banged up throughout the weekend, the junior forward tipped home a power-play goal midway through the second to tie the game, then watched as Kocha Delic finished a crisp backdoor play to give Miami a 3-2 lead late in the period.

Grimes finished with seven shots on goal, the first multi-goal game of his career, and wore the physical toll of the series with quiet pride.

“That’s what we’re supposed to do,” Grimes said. “If I’m going to hold guys accountable, I have to live it. You’ve got to live what you preach.”

Colorado College forced another tie early in the third on its second power-play goal of the night, setting up a tense finish that mirrored Friday’s opener — another tight, physical contest that also went beyond regulation.

Overtime Saturday delivered Miami’s best looks of the night. The RedHawks generated a 3-on-1 rush in the final 10 seconds and followed it with a one-timer off an offensive-zone faceoff with just over two seconds left, but didn’t capitalize.

“You’ll take that look all day long,” Noreen said. “Right down to the very end, we felt like we were going to find a way.”

Matteo Drobac stopped 32 shots, continuing a steady first half that included fighting through traffic and second-chance opportunities against a CC team that prides itself on net-front pressure.

“He gives us his best every night,” Grimes said. “There are games where he keeps us alive. He’s a competitor.”

Across the weekend, Miami’s young defensive corps continued to grow, logging heavy minutes, blocking shots and activating offensively — another sign of a group beginning to understand its identity.

“I think they’re taking steps,” Noreen said. “Our breakouts are better. Our defending around our net is better. And now you’re seeing more offense from the blue line.”

The results officially go down as two ties. In the locker room, they felt like something more substantial.

“These are meaningful games,” Noreen said. “This is where you grow. This is why we’ve done everything since August — to be ready for this stretch.”

Miami now heads into a brief break before the Great Lakes Invitational, carrying a growing belief that the RedHawks belong in every game they play.

And on this weekend, against a ranked opponent, they proved it twice.