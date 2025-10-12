College hockey: Miami RedHawks off to best start since 2007

Giampa’s early takeaway and backhand finish set the tone for a Miami team that has now scored first in five consecutive games dating back to last season. The RedHawks controlled play throughout and showcased their depth, with five different players finding the back of the net.

Ilia Morozov continued his scorching start to the year, posting a goal and two assists for the second game in a row. His tally at 9:57 of the second period came off a slick give-and-go with Michael Quinn, with Kocha Delic extending the play despite absorbing a heavy hit in the neutral zone.

Doug Grimes made it 3-0 early in the third period, redirecting a long shot from Casper Nassen just 22 seconds into the frame. After Miami killed off its only penalty of the night, Delic broke loose down the left side and buried a feed from Morozov to push the lead to four at 9:41.

Vladislav Lukashevich capped the scoring at 16:34 with a booming shot from distance off assists from Morozov and Giampa, marking his first goal as a RedHawk.

The RedHawks’ top line piled up a combined 16 points across the two-game series, while Delic extended his goal streak to three games.

The shutout was Miami’s first since Dec. 30, 2023, and the program’s largest margin of victory since a 5-0 win over No. 4 St. Cloud State on Dec. 10, 2022. The sweep also marked the team’s first on the road since October 2022 at Canisius.

Penalties were rare, with the teams combining for just four minutes — tying a program record for the fewest in a game.

Miami is idle next week before traveling to Lindenwood for a two-game series beginning Friday, Oct. 24.