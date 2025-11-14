College football: Transfer QB Dequan Finn no longer with Miami

Finn also missed Miami’s last non-conference game against Lindenwood.

“Dequan is moving on,” Martin said at Friday’s weekly press conference. “We had an 11 good months with him. Dequan did some awesome things. He’s an awesome young man. We spent a lot of time together. At this point, he’s going to move on. He’s going to get ready … he’s got shots to play at the next level. He’s going to train and get ready to go do that.

“We appreciate what he did for us, and we wish him the best,” Martin added when asked directly if Finn might rejoin the team. “So we will not see him for the rest of the year.”

Miami (5–5, 4–2 MAC) turns fully to redshirt senior Henry Hesson and its remaining quarterback depth as it enters the final stretch of the conference race. Hesson played in five games in 2024 and has started in the two games Finn missed this season.

Martin said following Wednesday’s game against Toledo that Finn was not practicing because of an illness and had initiated the offensive game plan accordingly.

The RedHawks have two remaining conference games — beginning with a pivotal trip to Buffalo — which is the team’s primary focus. Miami is bowl eligible with a win in their final two games.

“Like always, we’re focusing on trying to play our best football and beat Buffalo,” Martin said. “We’re not dead, dead. We’re not in good shape because we don’t hold the tiebreakers over some teams that I think probably won’t lose.

“In this league, there’s already been some games that teams have beaten teams that was very unexpected. So you still got your fingers crossed.”

Finn, the 2022 MAC Championship Game MVP and the 2023 MAC Offensive Player of the Year, joined Miami with high expectations. He’s thrown for over 8,000 career yards during his college career.

Miami visits Buffalo on Wednesday in a game that could determine whether the RedHawks remain alive in the MAC Championship race.