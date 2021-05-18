College Football: More than 20 younger area high school grads looking to make their marks this fall

The former Knight started the last game of the 2019 season then was the starter for the Tigers last season when he completed 218 of 324 passes for 2,366 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Athletic identified Bazelak’s development as a key factor in how Missouri fares this fall.

Moses Douglass, defensive back, Springfield — Kentucky

One of the top prospects in the area in his class, Douglass enrolled early at UK, played in three games and redshirted as a freshman.

He played in seven games last season and was credited with one tackle.

Isaiah Gibson, defensive line, Springfield — Kentucky

Although he played in one game in 2019, Gibson redshirted as a freshman.

Last year, he saw action in nine games and tallied five tackles. He was also credited with a quarterback hurry against Mississippi State.

Jonathan Allen, offensive line, Dunbar — Cincinnati

A four-sport standout for Wolverines, Allen suffered a knee injury during his senior season that derailed some recruiting momentum that included interest from Power 5 programs, including Ohio State. He redshirted upon arriving at UC and did not see game action last season.

Justin Harris, cornerback, Wayne — Cincinnati

Harris has played in 23 games, logged 18 tackles and broken up one pass for the Bearcats.

Part of a deep cornerbacks group at UC, he may have to be patient as far as breaking into the starting lineup, but he’s already gone viral on social media.

A picture of Harris watching the trophy ceremony after the Bearcats lost the Peach Bowl to Georgia in January went viral after the Georgia parent who took it predicted he would be “the baddest man on the roster” next year.

Bryant Johnson, receiver, Butler — Cincinnati

A 6-3, 195-pound walk-on, the former Aviator brings size to the position but has not seen game action yet in two seasons at UC.

Jestin Jacobs, linebacker, Northmont — Iowa

After redshirting in 2019, Jacobs played in five games last fall, including one start. He finished the season with four tackles.

According to HawkeyeInsider, he could be in line for a big role on the outside this fall.

Gabe Newburg, defensive line, Northmont — Michigan

Northmont’s all-time sack leader redshirted in 2019 then played in four games last season. The Academic All-Big Ten finished the season with three tackles and looks to be part of a large group of players vying for playing time up front for the Wolverines this fall.

Michael Brown-Stephens, receiver, Springfield — Minnesota

After redshirting in 2019, the 5-11, 195-pounder played in five games for the Golden Gophers last fall. He caught his first career touchdown pass against Wisconsin and finished the year with four catches for 40 yards.

He might not start this fall but appears to be in the two-deep according to The Daily Gopher.

Justin Stephens, tight end, Trotwood-Madison — Toledo

A 6-5, 265-pounder who was a three-star prospect took a redshirt in 2019 and did not get into a game last season.

Kenyon Sneed, receiver, Trotwood-Madison — Toledo

The 6-1, 200-pounder who played quarterback and receiver for the Rams did not see action last season.

Ben Sauls, kicker, Tippecanoe — Pittsburgh

The all-state kicker and soccer player made his college football debut last fall when he kicked an extra point in the Panthers’ season opener against Austin Peay. That was his only game action of the season, but he reportedly handled all of the place-kicking duties in Pitt’s spring game last month.

2020 Class

David Afari, running back, Lakota West — Miami University

The three-star prospect who was the No. 60 player in Ohio in his class saw action in one game last season for the RedHawks.

Robbie Glass, receiver, Springfield Shawnee — Kent State

The three-star prospect played three games last fall and had a special teams tackle.

Jaiden Cameron, defensive end, Northmont — Northwestern

The No. 61 recruit in the state did not see game action for the Wildcats last season.

Sammy Anderson, cornerback, Trotwood-Madison — Cincinnati

A star and state champion in football and basketball for the Rams, Anderson played two games for the AAC champion Bearcats last season.

He is part of a deep position group at UC that includes returning starters Coby Bryant and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

Gavin Gerhardt, offensive line, Xenia — Cincinnati

He redshirted last year but could find himself in the two-deep this fall. The Athletic reporter the was in the mix at guard this spring.

Daved Jones Jr., linebacker, Lakota West — Cincinnati

The three-star prospect played in six games last season and logged five tackles. He also broke up a pass.

JuhTan McClain, running back, Fairfield — Kentucky

The highest-rated member of the 2020 class in the area graduated early and enrolled at UK last winter. He played in all 11 games last fall and ran for 62 yards on 16 carries. He also returned one kick for 26 yards and had a pair of special teams tackles.

Sawiaha Ellis, linebacker, Fairfield — Toledo

The three-star recruit considered the No. 175 “athlete” in the country per 247Sports Composite rankings did not play last season.

Seth Frantz, offensive line, Northmont — Toledo

Saw no game action last season.

Larry Stephens, receiver, Springfield — Toledo

The basketball standout and all-state receiver who was a three-star recruit ranked No. 68 among all players in Ohio did not see game action last season for the Rockets.