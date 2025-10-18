College football: Miami extends with streak to four with win over EMU

Miami (4-3, 3-0 MAC) rushed 55 times for 295 yards and held the ball for more than 42 minutes, wearing down the Eastern Michigan defense with long, clock-draining drives.

It was the best rushing performance by the RedHawks since they ran for 466 yards against Delaware State on Sept. 23, 2023.

Jordan Brunson paced the RedHawks on the ground with 122 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, while Josh Ringer added a TD reception and D’shawntae Jones had a 2-yard rushing score.

Finn finished 13 of 22 for 159 yards and two touchdown passes, and he also ran for 69 yards and two scores, consistently extending plays with his legs. His 3-yard touchdown strike to Ringer in the second quarter built a 14-0 cushion after Miami opened the game with an 11-play scoring drive capped by Brunson’s 1-yard plunge.

Eastern Michigan quarterback Noah Kim kept the Eagles within reach, throwing for 309 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-36 passing, including two scoring connections each to Harold Mack and Nick Devereaux. Mack finished with 179 receiving yards on just five catches.

Kim’s 51-yard deep ball to Mack with 6:46 left in the second quarter cut Miami’s lead to 14-7, but Finn answered with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Brian Shane two drives later. Shane led Miami with four catches for 56 yards — all career highs. It was also his first collegiate touchdown.

Miami led 21-14 at halftime and continued to control tempo out of the break.

The RedHawks’ defense forced two turnovers, while linebacker Corban Hondru finished with seven tackles. Miami outgained Eastern Michigan 454-369 and ran nearly 20 more plays.