College football: Defense keeps Miami RedHawks around in loss to Wisconsin

“We had a chance — you’re down 3–0 at the half, our defense playing their tails off, special teams really played well — but we couldn’t get anything going in the run game, couldn’t get anything going in the pass game,” Martin said. “We were not physical enough as an offense across the board. Not one guy. We were not physical enough against Wisconsin.”

Miami (0-1) managed just 117 total yards of offense, went long stretches without a first down and rarely moved the chains on third down.

Martin credited Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s scheme and a physical front for overpowering an inexperienced RedHawks unit that started seven new offensive linemen.

“Our physicality wasn’t good enough, our techniques weren’t good enough, and those go hand in hand,” Martin said. “We were in third-and-long the whole day, and they did a good job on third down against us. When you play a Big Ten defense and you’ve basically got 11 new starters on offense, you worry about how you’re going to execute. We couldn’t.”

Despite the offensive struggles, Miami’s defense kept the Badgers (1-0) from pulling away. The RedHawks only allowed a field goal in the first half, and Miami safety Silas Walters grabbed his first career interception in the end zone to halt a Wisconsin threat on the opening drive of the second half.

“I thought our defense was terrific,” Martin said. “You take away a couple hitch routes we missed tackles on, and that cost us some big plays. But our defense did not get pushed around by a Big Ten offense. They fought like crazy.”

Wisconsin’s Danny O’Neil came in at quarterback after Billy Edwards Jr. left the game with a non-contact injury in the first half. Edwards did not return, and O’Neil helped direct the Badgers offense that churned up 353 total yards.

Martin pointed to his veteran defensive core as anchors that steadied Miami during a seemingly frustrating game offensively.

“Their leadership was amazing, not only with their play but with their focus,” Martin said. “They never did anything but lock into the next series. They gave us a chance. And they’ll have to keep doing that because there’s going to be a lot of young guys hanging their heads after this one.”

Defensive end Adam Trick, a Wayne High School graduate who recorded a pair of sacks and a pass breakup, said the performance reinforced what the group believes it can become.

“Coming in, we knew they were going to be really physical — that’s Wisconsin’s identity,” Trick said. “I was just proud of the guys and the fight we showed all night. We can use that to push us the rest of the season. It’s a good starting step for us, and when everybody does their job, we can be a really good defense.”

Trick noted the leadership that carried over from the offseason to Saturday night — especially with so many new faces rotating in.

“I just told the younger guys before the game, don’t make it bigger than what it is,” Trick said. “At the end of the day, it’s still football. Just do your job and have fun. I think this was a great experience for a lot of guys to get their foot in the water and see what big-time football is like.”

Aside from one interference mistake on a punt return — Miami’s special teams were solid, Martin said. Punter Pierse Stainton handled his first college action by averting 43.4 yards a punt, and the RedHawks covered kicks effectively.

“Our kickoff guy only kicked once, but it was out of the end zone, and our coverage units were good,” Martin said. “There wasn’t a big impact on the game, but it was still positive.”

Martin didn’t expect his offense to be shut out, but he framed the night as an early test for a unit heavy on first-time starters.

Miami quarterback Dequan Finn was 9-of-18 for 83 yards with two interceptions. Running back Kenny Tracy had just 15 yards on six attempts.

“We probably played 20-some guys on offense,” Martin said. “Kenny Tracy has played a lot, DQ has played a lot — and that’s about it. For most of those guys, this was their first go-round, and it looked like it at times.

“The good news is they’ll watch the tape, be disappointed, and get back at it. There’s enough talent, enough pride and enough character here. But we don’t have time — Rutgers is next.”