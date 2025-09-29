College football: 5 takeaways from Miami’s win over Lindenwood

Defense, special teams and improved balance on offense all contributed as Miami (1-3) grabbed its first victory of the season.

Here are five takeaways from Miami’s win over Lindenwood:

1. Defense dictated the game

Martin said his team’s ability to control Lindenwood (2-3) — an FCS school from Missouri — on both the ground and through the air was the deciding factor.

“Defensively, we dominated start to finish,” Martin said.

The RedHawks consistently won battles at the line of scrimmage, limited big plays and forced Lindenwood into uncomfortable situations — including two interceptions.

After surrendering too many “self-inflicted” mistakes in previous weeks, Martin pointed to Saturday’s defensive effort as a blueprint for how Miami needs to play going forward.

2. Special teams provided an early spark

Kam Perry’s blocked punt in the first quarter helped Miami seize momentum when Jermaine Agee scooped it up for a score put the RedHawks on the board early in the first quarter.

Martin emphasized how meaningful it was to see a skill-position starter contribute in that phase of the game.

“It’s great to see a receiver contribute like that,” Martin said. “That was a huge play in the game.”

Martin added that Perry’s growth in the past two years has made him more than just a threat as a pass-catcher. Perry had four catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

3. Offense showed progress, but still needs polish

Miami moved the ball efficiently, averaging nearly seven yards per play. Running back Kenny Tracy posted his second straight 100-yard rushing performance, while quarterback Henry Hesson spread the ball to multiple receivers in his second-career start.

But Martin said the execution still wasn’t at the level needed for Mid-American Conference play.

“We did a lot of good things, but we just got to keep getting better,” Martin said.

Penalties, missed assignments and a few stalled drives remain areas of concern. Still, Martin credited the offensive line for wearing down Lindenwood in the second half with long, clock-draining drives.

4. Depth and young talent got valuable reps

With the outcome in hand, Miami rotated several younger players into the lineup.

“It’s nice to get those guys out there and get their feet wet and have some success,” Martin said.

Martin noted that the RedHawks will need those players as the season wears on, especially with the physical toll of conference play ahead.

The chance to build confidence and experience in a live game setting, Martin said, was one of the most important takeaways of the game.

5. Building confidence before MAC play

While the win was significant, Martin was quick to point out that Miami still has plenty of work to do. Next week’s road opponent, Northern Illinois, has long been one of the MAC’s most consistent programs.

“They’ve been one of the top teams in our league for a long, long time,” Martin said.

He stressed that Miami must eliminate the highs and lows that have defined the first month of the season and learn to sustain its intensity for four quarters.

“We’re not there yet,” Martin said. “But today was a good step, and everybody feels a little better about themselves — which is important.”