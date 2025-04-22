PHOTOS: Dragons play Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark

Whitecaps at Dragons April 22, 2025
Whitecaps at Dragons April 22, 2025
Whitecaps at Dragons April 22, 2025
Whitecaps at Dragons April 22, 2025
Whitecaps at Dragons April 22, 2025
Whitecaps at Dragons April 22, 2025
Whitecaps at Dragons April 22, 2025
Whitecaps at Dragons April 22, 2025
Whitecaps at Dragons April 22, 2025
Whitecaps at Dragons April 22, 2025
wade miley dragons
Whitecaps at Dragons April 22, 2025
Whitecaps at Dragons April 22, 2025
wade miley dragons
Whitecaps at Dragons April 22, 2025
1 / 15
The Dayton Dragons played the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday, April 22 at Day Air Ballpark. Michael Cooper/STAFF