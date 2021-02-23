Highly-ranked Reds prospect hopes to make big-league debut this season

Stephenson, who made his big-league debut last season, is on the 40-man roster and is expected to be with the team on Opening Day. Hendrick will make his minor-league debut this season because the 2020 minor-league season was cancelled. Greene and Lodolo are among the 18 players on the Reds minor league spring training roster.

No. 1 draft choice Hunter Greene made his Dragons debut against the visiting Lake County Captains at Fifth Third Field in Dayton on Monday, April 9, 2018.

When Greene takes the mound this season, wherever he ends up, it will be his first official appearance since July 26, 2018, when he was with the Single-A Dayton Dragons. He did practice last season at the Reds’ alternate training site in Mason.

“It was awesome,” Green said, “just because there were a lot of guys that were home and didn’t have the opportunity to go out and play and be around a high level of guys. For me, it was nice to get my innings, but my biggest takeaway was learning more of the big-league life and the day-to-day work and the expectations. It was more of a learning process.”

Greene has the same velocity he had before the surgery. He spent last summer working on secondary pitches.

“I feel like my fastball will always be there,” Green said. “Obviously, I still need to throw it because if you don’t throw, you’ll lose it. But my biggest focus has been making sure I try and perfect my secondary pitches as best as I can.”

Reds pitchers and catchers held their first workout Thursday with position players joining spring training on Monday. Greene had a good early experience when he threw to veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart.

“It was great,” Greene said. “I had just come from field one, from lawn tossing, and I was coming over to start my pen. He pointed me out. He was like, ‘Hunt, let’s go; you’re with me.’ I love that. I was like putting my cleats on. I definitely wanted to throw to Tucker, but he beat me to the punch and he wanted me to pair up with him. It was great to get that feedback from him and to know that he wanted to one make that connection but also work together. It was pretty special knowing his history and the career he’s had so far.”