Breaking: State investigation clears Butler County Jail of overcrowding claims; some dispute findings

Cincinnati Reds: What to know before heading to RedsFest 2026

Thousands of Reds fans gathered to see current and former Reds players and browse numerous displays during RedsFest Friday, Dec 2 at Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Thousands of Reds fans gathered to see current and former Reds players and browse numerous displays during RedsFest Friday, Dec 2 at Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Sports
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
30 minutes ago
X

RedsFest returns this weekend, with events scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the newly-renovated Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati.

RedsFest 2026 will feature Main Stage events, Reds player and staff appearances, autograph and photograph sessions, interactive displays, a Celebrity Poker tournament, batting and pitching cages, a Reds Heads Fun Zone, merchandise and more.

Season ticket holders will also have access to exclusive autograph booths and the Ultra Lounge on the second floor of the Convention Center.

A large portion of the Reds 40-man roster, coaching staff, broadcasting crews and upcoming prospects will be in attendance along with Reds legends such as Marty Brennaman, Jeff Brantley, Bronson Arroyo, Sean Casey, Barry Larkin and many others. A full list of attendees is available here.

The entrance to the Convention Center is located at the corner of 5th Street and Elm Street. Formerly the Duke Energy Convention Center, the facility underwent a $264 million renovation which will be premiered with RedsFest.

The building will open at 9 a.m. on Friday and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Events and activities will run from 3 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The first 10,000 fans in attendance each day will receive a RedsFest drawstring bag and sticker sheet.

Adult tickets are $44.50 for a two-day pass or $33.75 for a single-day pass. Kids ages 12 and younger are $28.25 for a two-day pass or $23.25 for a single-day pass. Children aged three and under are free.

More than 70 current and former Reds players, coaches and broadcasters will be at the weekend event for autographs and meet and greets. WCPO

icon to expand image

For more information about event schedules, player appearances, entry policies or to purchase tickets ahead of time visit reds.com/redsfest.

In Other News
1
Women’s college basketball: Miami beats EMU for sixth straight win
2
From Piqua to the pinnacle: Haines leads Indiana’s defense into CFP...
3
From J.R. Smith to DaRon Holmes II: Flyin’ to the Hoop’s NBA pipeline...
4
Matt Root hired to lead Edgewood football program
5
Men’s basketball: Miami moves to 18-0 with rout of Central Michigan

About the Author

Travis Erickson