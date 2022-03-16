Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Cincinnati Reds trade Amir Garrett for another lefty pitcher

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett takes a moment before working in relief during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

caption arrowCaption
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett takes a moment before working in relief during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Sports
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Amir Garrett is the next man headed out of Cincinnati.

The Reds announced Wednesday afternoon they have traded the 29-year-old for Mike Minor of the Kansas City Royals.

ExploreReds trade 2 former All-Stars to Seattle

The 34-year-old Minor is a 10-year veteran who is coming off two down years spent with the Rangers, A’s and Royals.

He had a 5.05 ERA last season after posting a 5.56 mark in the truncated 2020 season.

For his career, the former first-round pick of the Braves has a record of 79-78 with a 4.11 ERA. He has been a starter for all but one of his major-league seasons.

Garrett got a late start on his baseball career after playing basketball at St. John’s, but he showed great potential as a hard-throwing lefty once he became a full-time hurler.

He started 14 games for the Reds in 2017 but has been a reliever since. He was being counted on to be a big part of the squad last year but had a disastrous season, going 0-4 with seven saves and a 6.04 ERA. He gave up 46 hits and walked 29 while striking out 61 in 47 1/3 innings.

The move comes on the heels of the Reds also trading starter Sonny Gray to the Oakland A’s and sluggers Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to the Mariners earlier this week.

Those moves were all viewed as acts to cut costs, but the Reds might end up adding salary in the latest deal.

Minor is due to make $10 million this season while Garrett, who is in his second year eligible for arbitration, was projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to make $2.2 million.

The Reds also received an unspecified amount of cash in the trade.

In Other News
1
Bengals re-sign veteran long snapper
2
Hartman: Reds, Bengals complete Cincinnati sports role reversal
3
Jackson-Davis, Geronimo lead Indiana to First Four win
4
First Four: Fighting Irish soaking in return to NCAA Tournament
5
First Four: Texas Southern advances for 2nd straight year

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top