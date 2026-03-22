Cincinnati Reds: Opening Day roster set with final decisions made

“We’re deeper this year than we were last year,” Francona said.

The Reds finalized their roster by selecting Nathaniel Lowe to be the final position player on the Opening Day roster and reliever Sam Moll to be the final reliever on the roster.

Lowe, a veteran with a Silver Slugger award and a World Series title, has proven to be able to hit right-handed pitching. He received the final roster spot over two intriguing younger players in JJ Bleday and Rece Hinds.

“It was (about) the role,” Francona said. “It’s a bench role. We really want Bleday and Hinds to play. We told them that. They both swung the bat really well. We talked to Lowe about the role. I think that’s the reason. I told Hinds, he couldn’t have done more. The role is a bench spot, and we want you to play.”

Lowe made a very strong impression after signing a minor league deal with the Reds in February.

“Really quickly, he assimilated into the culture and was a part of it,” Francona said. “It’s meaningful. Guys love him. He can handle the role. The last thing you want is a guy sitting on the bench that’s tearing down the fabric as opposed to adding.”

Moll gives the Reds a true matchup left-handed reliever, which is particularly important with lefty Caleb Ferguson opening the year on the injured list with an oblique injury.

“The last four outings, his stuff has really ticked up,” Francona said. “The changeup has been really good. With Ferguson down, it gives us that second lefty. It just seemed to make sense to us.”

Moll earned the spot over Zach Maxwell, an exciting rookie with big stuff who’s still refining his command.

“So often we tell guys to knock the door down,” Francona said. “He’s one. Bash that (expletive) down. As he works ahead (in the count), he has the chance to not just get people out. He has a chance to abuse some hitters.”

The Reds are only opening the year with seven relievers in the bullpen because they’re keeping six starting pitchers on the staff. It’s a condensed six-man rotation, and Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder and Brandon Williamson will stay on five-day schedules and ramp up as starting pitchers.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Francona is impressed with the relief depth the Reds begin the season with in Triple-A.

“You’ve got (Luis) Mey, Maxwell. (Yunior) Marte,” Francona said. “There are some good arms.”

Here’s the Reds’ Opening Day roster.

Starting rotation: Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Brady Singer, Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, Brandon Williamson.

Bullpen: Emilio Pagán, Tony Santillan, Graham Ashcraft, Pierce Johnson, Brock Burke, Connor Phillips, Sam Moll.

Hitters: Tyler Stephenson, Sal Stewart, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Eugenio Suárez, Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl, Noelvi Marte, Will Benson, Dane Myers, Nathaniel Lowe, Jose Trevino.

Injured list: Hunter Greene and Caleb Ferguson