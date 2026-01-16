Cincinnati Reds: Lineup shakeup as Gavin Lux heads to Tampa Bay

Lux was the Reds’ “big” addition to the lineup entering the 2025 season. While he didn’t make a massive leap in his sixth year in the big leagues, Lux still had a solid year and was a league-average hitter. He led the Reds in batting average and was a consistent presence in the middle of their lineup against right-handed pitching.

While the Reds have added outfielders JJ Bleday and Dane Myers, two bounce back candidates, they haven’t added a truly established hitter yet this winter.

This year, the Reds had been initially discussing playing Lux more exclusively in the infield. His attempts to play the outfield for the first time didn’t really click in 2025. Having Matt McLain established as a second baseman also left Lux without a consistent place to play.

Burke solidifies a bullpen that already looks like a real strength for the Reds, and he gives the Reds an important presence as a consistent left-hander. The Reds signed lefty Caleb Ferguson back in December. Now, after lacking a reliable lefty in the bullpen in 2025, they have the advantage of having two for 2026.

Burke pitched in 69 games for the Angels last year and posted a 3.36 ERA. In 2023, he was a part of a Texas Rangers team that won the World Series.

Heading into last season, when the Reds acquired Lux, they dealt the No. 41 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft as well as a prospect in outfielder Mike Sirota who has gone on to develop into a top-70 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.