Cincinnati Reds: Eugenio Suárez steps right into a leadership role

“I’m a guy who likes work,” Suárez said. “I want to be better at first base. I know they’re going to need me there. I want to be the best first baseman in the league. I’ve been working hard. I’m very excited for that challenge. I come out early, work on my footwork and my picks and get ready to help the other infielders.”

He hasn’t yet, but Suárez said that he’s going to call Joey Votto at some point for advice about playing first base.

The motivation and dedication of such an established player is setting a good example on a young team. That has been Suárez’s reputation across every team he has played for in MLB.

“When he came back to our team last year, the reception that he got on the airplane and some of the relationships he renewed, it was super impactful,” Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “I don’t know how to describe it other than that he’s an incredible human and an incredible player. Any team is lucky to have him.”

Suárez played for the Reds between 2015 and 2021, and most of the big league roster and coaching staff has changed since the Reds dealt him to Seattle five years ago.

One of the constants is Freddie Benavides, the long-time Reds bench coach who’s now working with Suárez at first base.

“He’s a proven commodity,” Benavides said. “He’s explosive. He’s one pitch away from changing the game and changing the outcome. Last year, we did struggle with the power game in general. This guy gives us legitimate — we can score at any time. He gives us legitimate punch right off the bat.”

For a lot of last season, it didn’t look like the Reds were going to finish the year with a 20-home run hitter. Suárez’s reputation as a slugger is very well established.

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, who managed Suárez for two seasons, says that you can look for a few signs that show that Suárez is about to get hot.

“When he’s laying off of certain pitches, checking off of pitches that are undrivable, fouling off good two-strike pitches, that’s when I know good things are happening,” Lovullo said.

There was also a movement that Lovullo looked for.

“He checks off his swing where it’s a yes, yes, yes and at the last second his entire body moves but his hands stay back (to take the pitch), Lovullo said. “When I see a yes, yes, no decision that late, I know good things are on the way.”

In Cincinnati, Suárez’s presence should really help Elly De La Cruz. Pitchers will be keeping Suárez’s power in mind when they pitch to De La Cruz and throw more strikes to the No. 3 hitter.

Suárez will also help guys like Sal Stewart, Tyler Stephenson and Noelvi Marte because Suárez can confidently hold down the clean-up spot. This year, Terry Francona won’t need to be constantly shuffling his best hitter behind De La Cruz like he did last year.

All of this is why the Reds went over budget to sign Suarez.

“Everyone is excited,” Francona said. “I don’t think you need to hide it. He’s loving it. So are we. In the drills he brings energy. Guys gravitate toward him.”