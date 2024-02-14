Don Gullett, pitcher for Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine, dies at 73

“Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a player, coach and minor league instructor,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a news release from the club. “An anchor on the pitching staff of one of the greatest baseball teams in history, his contributions to our rich tradition, our city and his community will never be forgotten.”

In 1969, the Reds chose him with the 14th overall pick in the June draft, and he made only 11 appearances in the minor leagues before joining the big club in 1970.

Gullett then went 91-44 with a 3.03 ERA in 236 games for the Reds.

Gullett was a key member of the Big Red Machine and pitched in five National League Championship Series and four World Series.

He was a three-time World Series champ, winning it all with the Reds in 1975 and ‘76 then again as a member of the New York Yankees in ‘77.

Gullett returned to the Reds as a coach in 1990 and spent 16 more years with the organization, including the last 13 as the bullpen and pitching coach for the big-league club.