Cincinnati Reds: Depth options paying off as club finalizes bullpen mix

Ferguson will be reevaluated when the Reds are back in Cincinnati next week. The Reds acquired him with the idea that he’d serve as a standout left-handed specialist, which was a big need on last year’s roster. The Reds will have to adjust.

The good news with Ferguson is that the Reds avoided a major scare.

“The hope is that it’s not going to be like we’ve seen obliques,” Francona said. “Maybe a couple of weeks. It has to heal the way it heals.”

Ferguson’s injury creates a clearer path to a roster spot for reliever Sam Moll, who has been a late-game option for the Reds at times since he joined the organization in 2023 but also spent half of last season in Triple-A.

Moll is out of minor league options, and he’d go on waivers if he doesn’t make the Opening Day roster. He said that he’s not thinking too much about the roster battle.

Moll said that he just needs to throw strikes.

“It’s that simple,” Moll said. “Sometimes, it hasn’t been simple to throw it through the zone. I know the reality is I’ve got to get through the zone and get hitters in more of a swing mode.”

While Moll should help against left-handed hitters, the Reds’ best option in those matchups was righty Graham Ashcraft. Since Ashcraft’s cutter has unique movement, it’s a pitch that really throws off left-handed hitters.

Ashcraft has had a bit of an up-and-down spring. Still, Francona’s confidence in Ashcraft as a late-game option hasn’t changed.

“That means a lot,” Ashcraft said. “I want them to know that I can take the ball in any situation. That was the role that landed upon me last year, and I took it and ran with it. I want them to know that I’m going to fill (the zone) up and do whatever they need me to do.”

Roster battles for the Reds in the bullpen have continued to whittle down. Recently, Yunior Marte, Tejay Antone and Lyon Richardson have been reassigned to minor league camp.

One of the three final spots has a good chance to go to Connor Phillips, who was one of the Reds’ best relievers last September. He’s still competing for a spot and hasn’t been perfect this spring, but his upside can help out the Reds’ bullpen.

“The (overall) results are not what I want this spring, but underlying things are actually really positive for me,” Phillips said. “My fastball strike percentage has been really good. If that’s good, I think I’m in a really good spot. The sweeper is always going to be there. If I have the fastball and can work the bottom and top of the zone, I think I’m going to be really good.”

Kyle Nicolas joined the Reds via trade a few weeks ago and is competing for a roster spot. But he has been competing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic and hasn’t had an opportunity to make an impression yet in front of his new coaching staff.

It helps that new Reds bullpen coach Oscar Marin coached Nicolas for several years in Pittsburgh. Also, in the semi-finals for Team Italy in the WBC, Nicolas recorded 1 ⅓ perfect innings against Venezuela.

“The stuff he brings to the table (is great),” Marin said. “In the second half of last year, he turned it around getting more in the strike zone and finding his identity a bit more. In the last 15 appearances, it went pretty well for him. It’s just building off that. I know in spring training, he has thrown well so far. I’m excited to have him.”

Other candidates for bullpen spots include Zach Maxwell, Luis Mey and Hagen Danner.

The Reds have some tough decisions to make because this year, their relief depth is as intriguing as it has been in a few seasons.