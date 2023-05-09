Cincinnati Reds claim relief pitcher off waivers from White Sox

After being traded to the Chicago White Sox in February, he is off to a tough start this season with a 7.15 ERA in 11 1/3 innings over nine appearances. He has allowed 19 hits, including four home runs, and walked nine while striking out 16.

A native of Queens, N.Y. who graduated from Bishop McLaughlin High School in Spring Hill, Fla., the 6-foot-2, 215-pound German was picked in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft by his hometown Yankees.

They traded him to Boston in January 2021.

On the Reds 40-man roster, German takes the spot of Matt Reynolds, who was designated for assignment over the weekend.