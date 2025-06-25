Cincinnati Reds: Chase Burns exceeds expectations in big league debut

Burns became the first Major League starting pitcher in the expansion era (since 1961) to strike out each of the first 5 batters he faced in his debut. He also joined Johnny Cueto as the second Red since 1900 with eight-plus strikeouts and no walks in his MLB debut.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t amped up,” Burns said. “But I felt at ease. Definitely emotions were high. But I just go out there and smile.”

Pinch hitter Gavin Lux ended the game in the 11th inning with a walk-off single as the Reds improved to 42-38.

“You talk about an emotional roller coaster,” Francona said. “Wow.”

Burns made a very strong first impression as he opened his big league career with three strikeouts against the top of the Yankees lineup. In his at-bat against star Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, Burns initially fell behind in the count due to a wrong call by the home plate umpire. But Burns rebounded, bounced back and got Judge to strike out.

Burns’ strikeouts showed some impressive qualities. On the night, he recovered from two 3-0 counts for strikeouts, recorded strikeouts with his newly developed changeup and aggressively challenged Judge.

“He’s a dog,” teammate Nick Martinez said. “I knew that from the moment I saw him in spring training. He was commanding three pitches and keeping them off guard. He knows what he has got, and he works hard. It’s not a false confidence. He’s a dog.”

Burns, 22 years old, only made 13 minor league starts before the Reds called him up. He was the team’s best option after Wade Miley suffered a flexor injury. He also gave the front office and coaching staff confidence that he was ready for the challenge of facing a star-studded Yankees lineup in an important stretch of the Reds’ season.

Burns was as advertised.

“He’s going at guys,” second baseman Matt McLain said. “He’s not afraid to pitch to anyone. He’s attacking hitters. Sometimes, if you have really good stuff, you spray it and always get guys to try to swing and miss. (Burns) was daring them to hit it.”

A notable stretch took place in the fifth inning. With a runner on third base, two outs and Judge at the plate, Burns could have easily walked the Yankees’ star and lived to fight another day. Instead, Burns challenged him with a fastball and recorded his final out of the night.

“Burns was saying when he struck Judge out, got him to chase the slider,” catcher Tyler Stephenson said. “He’s like, ‘Man, I want to throw fastballs.’ He wanted to (light) it up. At the end of the day, you go with your best pitch. 100 mph will play. He has confidence for sure.”

Burns was charged with three runs in five innings, but two of them scored due to a missed catch by center fielder TJ Friedl. Burns only made one bad pitch all night.

Burns was so impressive that Francona joked that he’d kiss the scout who identified him on the lips.

“(Burns) enjoyed the competition,” Francona said. “There’s a lot to like.”