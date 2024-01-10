Cincinnati Christian blows by New Miami

Sophomore Tyler Booth scored a game-high 23 points, junior Branden Cox added 22 and Cincinnati Christian blew past New Miami 67-39 for a Miami Valley Conference victory at the Cougar Den.

“We played tonight like we needed this, and we certainly needed it,” Gunter said. “We’re just trying to gel. We’re young. We’re just going to continue to work hard and get better.”

Cincinnati Christian (4-5, 3-2 MVC) snapped a two-game losing streak and has beaten New Miami 28 straight times dating back to the 2008-2009 season.

Senior Mason Stephens had 20 points and six rebounds for New Miami (1-9, 0-5 MVC), which has lost four in a row after a beating Dayton Jefferson 50-40 on Dec. 19 for its only win this season.

New Miami junior Dalson Hayes had 10 points, seven rebounds, six steals and eight assists.

“The biggest thing we’re trying to find consistency at is just our effort,” Vikings first-year coach Dillon McCullough said. “I think we come into most games with similar skill or more skill than other teams. When it comes down to a lack of effort, that is what we’re trying to adjust.

“We’re trying to get real simplistic with the guys — focus on simple moves and simple ways for them to get ready for games,” McCullough added. “Our sets work, and we’ve got guys who can make shots. We’ve got guys who can get rebounds and go up with them.

“We have all the tools. But if you’ve got a Swiss Army knife, with all these different attachments, and you choose to only use one, then what’s the point of having all the attachments.”

CCS, which led 47-17 at the half, got eight points from sophomore Steven Burton.

Both teams get back to action Friday night. Cincinnati Christian travels to Seven Hills, while New Miami hosts Lockland.

HAMILTON 54, LAKOTA EAST 48

Deon’dre Tillery scored 16 points, Peyton Davis had 15 and the Big Blue knocked off the Thunderhawks (7-4, 4-3 GMC) on Tuesday night. Trey Perry led Lakota East with a game-high 25 points. Hamilton (6-4, 5-2 GMC) has won three straight and four out of its last five.

BADIN 62, BELLBROOK 50

The Rams snapped a five-game losing streak with their road victory over the Eagles on Tuesday night. Badin (3-6) hosts Alter on Friday.

MONROE 55, TALAWANDA 48

Kemper Atha had 15 points, Alex Zolman chipped in with 13 and Carson Poe registered 12 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Hornets to a road win over the Brave on Tuesday night. Cale Leitch (22 points) and Bryce James (13 points) led Talawanda (1-11) in scoring. Monroe (5-6) has won two in a row and three out of its last four.

MIAMISBURG 56, EDGEWOOD 37

The Cougars (2-7) have lost four straight and six out of their last seven after a home loss against the Vikings on Tuesday night. Edgewood hosts Monroe on Friday.

SYCAMORE 53, MIDDLETOWN 33

Raleigh Burgess had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Aviators past the Middies on Tuesday night. Jeremiah Landers scored 10 points to lead Middletown (8-3, 4-3 GMC), which has lost three out of its last four after starting the season off 7-0.

LAKOTA WEST 68, MASON 38

The Firebirds are on a five-game winning streak after their road win over the Comets. Bryce Curry had 23 points and Isaiah Meade-Moss chipped in with 15 off the bench for Lakota West (8-3, 5-2 GMC).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MADISON 30, MIDDLETOWN CHRISTIAN 28

The Mohawks have won 10 in a row after their road win on Tuesday night. The Mohawks travel to Waynesville, which is 12-0 overall and 6-0 in the Southwestern Buckeye League, on Thursday. Madison is 11-2 overall and 5-1 in the SWBL.